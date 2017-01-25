Springfield police in search of dirt bike Craigslist scammer

Springfield police are warning people about a Craigslist scam that landed a teenager in custody.

Police said 18 year-old Joseph Velez of Springfield was organizing purchases of ATV’s and dirt bikes through Craigslist, asking the seller to meet in a parking lot in the Indian Orchard section of the city.

He would allegedly then ask to test drive the vehicles, showing the seller some cash, but police said he would then drive away during the test drive without paying.

Velez is wanted for several counts of Larceny of a Motor Vehicle.

Springfield Police Dept. would like to remind the public that you should be wary about selling anything on Craigslist, however if you are going to conduct a meeting to sell anything online, you are welcome to use your local police department’s parking lot, as well as the Spring Police Station’s at 130 Pearl Street.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Joseph Velez is asked to contact the Springfield Police Departments Major Crime Unit at 413-787-6355.

