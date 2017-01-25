Holyoke Mayors fire relief fund exceeds goal

The New Years Day fire killed three people and left dozens of families displaced on North East Street in Holyoke.

It's a tragedy that has since brought the community together.

The Holyoke Mayor's fire relief fund has exceeded its $100,000 goal in just three weeks.

"It's incredibly impressive and I think it speaks to the heart and compassion and generosity of people in Holyoke and people all across western Mass. and beyond. All who donated online and sent in checks and just out of the kindness of their heart wanted to be a part of this effort," said Mayor Alex Morse.

The greater Holyoke Chamber Centennial Foundation is managing the funds.

Morse said there will be a review process with all the victims so that they can distribute the funds appropriately based on the needs of each family.

It's never too late to donate, all checks can be made out to the Mayor's office.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.