President signs order blocking federal funding for sanctuary cities

White house press secretary Sean Spicer announced on Wednesday before the signing of the executive order that the Trump administration would quote look at funding streams that are going to these cities and figure out how we can defund those streams.

Trump said this is something that he's been talking about since the beginning of the campaign.

The president also took executive action restricting immigration from countries that harbor terrorists.

In the past he has stated that he wants undocumented immigrants deported after they have already lived in America.

"We're going to restore the popular and successful secure communities program which will help ice agents target illegal immigrants for removal," said Sean Spicer, the White House Press Secretary.

Northampton Mayor David Narkewicz said part of the city's $3.3 million a year in federal funding pays for vital home repairs for the elderly and others who cannot afford them.



In Holyoke, Mayor Alex Morse said his city's $1.5 million a year in federal aid helped pay for a kitchen at a food pantry that trains unemployed people.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.