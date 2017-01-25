Over 100 Southwick residents without power

Eversource is currently on scene at Miller Road in Southwick to make repairs to a transformer that blew up.

Southwick Police tell us several residents are without power and the Eversource Outage Map currently reports 114 customers.

An estimated time of repairs has yet to be determined.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and bring you more as it becomes available.

