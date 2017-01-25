Western Mass. sanctuary cities respond to president's executive orders

In a move that has many people talking tonight, President Donald Trump moved quickly to sign two executive orders today.

The first was to start construction of a U.S./Mexico border wall, and another one to block federal grant money from sanctuary cities, where immigrants are protected.

Northampton, Amherst, and Holyoke are three in our area.

This was something President Trump talked about on the campaign trail and said he would do once in office.

Now, these cities are trying to figure out how exactly this will affect them.

"I think it's too bad. I think you already have alot of these people in the cities," said Jonathan Rockett.

President Donald Trump wasted no time and signed an executive order that would withhold money to sanctuary cities.

That's a designation many cities across the country have that protects undocumented immigrants from deportation.

"I think the executive order is going to present a very big challenge that's going to have to be overcome. Maybe if it was left up to the states, we could decide on a state by state basis, but the executive order creates challenges."

Catholic Charities, the organization that is overseeing nearly 50 refugees coming to Northampton, told us they are staying optimistic and are not making any changes to their plans right now.

But they didn't want to comment until the executive order was officially approved.

"Northampton, Amherst-- This area has been seen as an area of inclusion for a very long time, and the executive order really puts a damper on that."

The president also took the first steps to build a wall along the Mexican border.

In Boston, Mayor Marty Walsh said he is deeply disturbed by Trump's executive orders and vows that Boston will protect its people.

“We will not back down from our values that make us who we are as a city. We will fight for our residents, whether immigrant or not, and provide the best quality of life for all Bostonians.”

We have reached out to Northampton, Holyoke, and Amherst to get their reactions to this executive order, but have not heard back from anyone as of news time.

