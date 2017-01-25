Western Mass. remembers Mary Tyler Moore

The Mary Tyler Moore Show was hailed by feminists and fans alike as the first modern woman's sitcom.

Her character brought to TV audiences an independent, 1970’s career woman.

Mary Tyler Moore inspired women everywhere to follow their dreams as memorable Minneapolis news producer Mary Richards.

To this day, she remains an icon for working women everywhere.

“She was really the first woman before Oprah, before Dinah Shore, before all of these people with shows of their own in their own name. She was the first one I ever heard of where she wore the pants” said Janet Casey.

Business owner and past President of the Professional Women’s Chamber, Janet Casey said she remembers watching the Mary Tyler Moore show when she was a kid.

“She negotiated contracts and did everything on her own, and that just spoke volumes. She was really a trailblazer. She didn't play a bimbo role or second fill to a man, she had power.”

Mary Tyler Moore won seven Emmy awards and three Golden Globes.

She was also nominated for a best actress Oscar for her role in the 1980's film, "Ordinary People."

But it was her fight off camera that had an impact on working women everywhere.

“Mary Tyler Moore made jokes in her day-- in the sixties, about doing the same work as men and not getting paid enough.“

A battle Janet Casey said we need to continue to fight.

“She was doing it with no help, no legislation, and we have all those things now, so we really need to take up her battle.”

Along with standing up for women’s rights, Mary Tyler Moore was also a passionate advocate for diabetes research.

