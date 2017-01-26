Trending colder and drier for the next several days

We saw some breaks of sunshine earlier today behind a departing cold front, but the clouds will continue to hang tough through tonight and much of the weekend.

The east slopes of the Berkshires may continue to see snow showers overnight and an inch of accumulation is possible there. The valley remains mostly dry, cold and blustery through morning.

Temperatures begin around 30 early Friday and westerly winds will stay gusty throughout the day. Wind chills will be near 20 in the morning and will hover in the teens and 20s through the afternoon. High temps Friday only make it to the upper 30s and low 40s with partly sunny skies.

Our upper level pattern is shifting and a trough across the East will allow for cooler temperatures this weekend and next week-nothing too dramatic-seasonably cold weather is expected.

Temperatures will reach the 30s Saturday and Sunday, then highs drop a few more degrees early next week behind a dry cold frontal passage Sunday. Overall, our weather is looking dry with occasional flurries due to minor systems moving through. We may have a slightly better chance for snow showers Wednesday, but this is looking pretty minor as well for now.

