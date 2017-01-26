Victim drives himself to hospital after Lyman St. shooting in Springfield

A man drives himself to the hospital after being shot in Springfield early Thursday morning.

This happened around 3:00am on Lyman Street.

Springfield Police tell Western Mass News that the man suffered a gunshot wound to the back and drove himself to Baystate Medical Center.

That man has been treated for non-life threatening injuries and released from the hospital.

Springfield Police are investigating the incident.

