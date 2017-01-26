10 year old boy hit by car in Springfield's South End

Springfield Police tell Western Mass News a 10 year old boy was hit a car Thursday morning in the city's South End.

The accident happened just before 8:30am on Main Street, near the intersection of Loring Street.

No word on the boy's condition at this time.

Western Mass News has a crew on the way to the scene. We'll have the latest information on-air and online as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News. All rights reserved.