10 year old boy hit by car in Springfield's South End

Springfield Police tell Western Mass News a 10 year old boy was hit a car Thursday morning in the city's South End.
The accident happened just before 8:30am on Main Street, near the intersection of Loring Street.
No word on the boy's condition at this time.
Western Mass News has a crew on the way to the scene. We'll have the latest information on-air and online as it becomes available.
