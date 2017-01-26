10 year old boy hit by car in Springfield's South End - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

10 year old boy hit by car in Springfield's South End

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Springfield Police tell Western Mass News a 10 year old boy was hit a car Thursday morning in the city's South End. 

The accident happened just before 8:30am on Main Street, near the intersection of Loring Street. 

No word on the boy's condition at this time. 

Western Mass News has a crew on the way to the scene. We'll have the latest information on-air and online as it becomes available. 

