UMass Police investigating theft from dorm room

By Ryan Trowbridge, Web Content Manager
(Photo provided by UMass Police) (Photo provided by UMass Police)
AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Police at UMass Amherst are looking for the public's help in identifying suspects in a theft from a dorm room.

UMass Police said that a victim reported that between 12:15 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, his unlocked and unoccupied room at Cance Hall in the university's Southwest residential area was entered by unknown

The victim reported that a black HP game computer with a red keyboard, a blue and orange bomber jacket, a black suitcase, and a significant amount of cash was taken from the room.

Anyone with information is asked to call UMass Police Officer Lisa Billiel at (413) 545-2121 or anonymous tips can be made to (413) 577-8477 or online.

UMass Police are reminding students to not leave their rooms unlocked and unattended, even for a few minutes and especially while asleep.  They are also urging students to not leave valuables unattended and in a spot where they can easily be seen and quickly taken.

