Former Agawam officer arraigned in superior court

The former Agawam police offer accused of stealing more than $10,000 from the town's police union was in court today

Gary Nardi, 45, was arraigned Thursday in Hampden County Superior Court in Springfield.

The court proceeding lasted just minutes, but Nardi entered a not guilty plea on all charges, including three counts of larceny over $250.

The Ludlow resident stood silent in the courtroom and was released on his recognizance with conditions including that he must surrender his passport and have no contact with three officials from the union.

Nardi's defense attorney told the the judge this is a financial investigation and it will take some time.

Nardi was treasurer for the Agawam Police Patrolman's Association from 2011 to May 2016.

Authorities allege that Nardi stole more than $10,000 from the union by withdrawing funds from an ATM, paying his own bills using money from the union, and writing checks to himself from the union's bank account - all without authorization.

The attorney general's office began an investigation in May 2016. Nardi was put on paid administrative leave before later resigning.



Nardi is scheduled to appear back in court on April 26 for the pre-trial conference.

We did reach out to the Agawam Police Department and the patrolman's union, but they had no further comment.

