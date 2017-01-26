Springfield police seek help to identify break-in suspect

Police in Springfield are on the lookout for a man that broke into a home on Mountainview Street on January 23.

Sgt. Delaney of the Springfield Police Department said the man entered the home at 12:15 p.m. after he pried the front door open with a crowbar.

The homeowner saw the suspect in the dining room, and that’s when the victim was assaulted by the suspect when he tried to escape the house, according to police.

Police were able to gather surveillance photos of the suspect and hope the public can assist in identifying this man.

Police describe the suspect as being 5 foot, 8 inches tall with darker skin, and is said to be around 30 years old and carrying a back pack.

Delaney said the man told the homeowner he had a gun. If you have any information police ask you to call Detective Eric Ganley at 413-787-6355, or you wish to remain anonymous you can ‘Text-a-Tip’.

