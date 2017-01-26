Amanda Keane - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Amanda Keane joined the Western Mass News team in January 2017.

Amanda graduated in May 2015 with a BA in Journalism from Roger Williams University in Bristol, R.I. where she also studied political science. 

She comes to Western Mass News from northern Maine where she reported for WAGM-TV.  Before that, she was the on-air talent for the Rhode Island Lottery. 

Amanda is an eastern Massachusetts native, who has a passion for sports.  An athlete in college, she played basketball for the RWU Hawks. 

A New England Sports fan, she can be found on any given Sunday tweeting about her beloved Patriots.  If the Pats are not in-season, don't worry.  She can keep her fingers crossed for a Red Sox, Bruins, or Celtics playoff run.

Amanda also loves all things Boston, enjoys celebrating her Boston-Irish heritage, and loves Irish Music and dance.

