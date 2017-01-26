Officials announce some businesses for Springfield's Union Station

Springfield's Union Station is getting closer to an official grand re-opening and on Thursday, we learned who some of the tenants will be when the building opens.

We also were there when a group of veterans from the Holyoke Soldiers' Home toured the renovated train station - the same station they passed through decades ago on their way to serving their country overseas.

There was certainly a lot of nostalgia today as veterans turned back the clock to days when they were on their way to war.

Army veteran Paul Perron looks at the clock on the wall at Union Station. It's the same clock he looked at 1944 when he boarded a train in Springfield on his way to serve his country in World War II.

"[What was Union Station like then?] Busy, upstairs to get your trains," Perron noted.

The renovations at Union Station are nearly complete and city leaders invited veterans from the Soldiers' Home to a tour of the train station which they passed through during active duty.

"From Northampton to down here on the train to Texas with the old B&M trains you see on the railroads," said Jim Sullivan, a World War II veteran.

There was story after story of veterans answering their country's call to duty.

"Took the train to Norfolk and reported to the Battleship Iowa in Norfolk, VA and that was my first experience with deep water," said Paul Moreau, a Korean War veteran.

Local leaders and elected officials a humbling experience.

"For me, a reminder of the sacrifice made by veterans of World War II, Korea, and Vietnam," said Rep. Richard Neal.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, "Many of the veterans left from Union Station. Many came back, some didn't."

As the $94 million renovation project nears an end, Sarno announced that three vendors have signed agreements to operate in Union Station - Dunkin Donuts, Subway, and Commuter's Variety, a convenience store.

"I see a bright future ahead for us and we see it's going to be a busy location," said Hash Gorgi with Commuter's Variety.

Other contracts with retail and car rental tenants are being negotiated, so are transpiration contracts with rail and bus companies being worked on.

The official grand opening for Union Station is slated for mid-April.

