Family and friends gather in Springfield to mourn crash victim

The crash on Union Street in Springfield that killed four young people including three Central High School students has left its mark on the community.

On Thursday, friends and families of the victims have said their final goodbyes to one of the victims.

The friends and families of Adrianna Hernandez got the chance to pay their respects. Hernandez's service is the first to go on out of the four victims in that crash last week.



This service was open to the public from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Centro Cristiano Nacion De Jesus church in Springfield.

Adrianna had enlisted in the army shortly before her death, her teacher said she was excited to see the world.

The church said they were expecting 1,500 people. All four of these victims were loved and the outpouring of community support proves it.

