Video produced by Holyoke High students going viral

A video produced by local students is going viral. Viewers think they're clicking in to see one thing, but are surprised at what the video is really all about.

That video was produced, written, directed, and even the singing was all done by a group from Holyoke High School.

The video is now getting national attention for it's anti-violence message.

The video is called Holyoke High Fight. That title is on purpose.

"In reality, when people are scrolling through social media and they just see a random video, most of the time they don't click on it unless it catches their attention," said Vianca Gonzalez, a junior at Holyoke High.

All the sudden, the fight freezes and you realize something else is happening.

That is senior Kenny Roche. Roche wrote, produced, edited, and sang in the video. The other vocal is his buddy, Ahznah Sudah.

"I didn't want to throw it in your face. That's why people might be like 'What exactly is it?' I didn't want to just hand it to you like 'Don't fight, that's not nice!' you know? I wanted it to be interesting, but the message is simple which is you don't need to fight. You notice a lot of students immediately whipping their phone out, you know? To then post it on the internet, but what people don't realize is that, that affects us as an entire community," said Kenny Roche, a senior at Holyoke High.

Roche, Gonzalez, and their classmates teamed up on the video to launch Holyoke High's "week of action". It's a week of events to raise awareness about the effects of violence and hate.

Their goal: to encourage youth to think about and challenge the way that they say violence is glorified and sometimes promoted.

"I knew it was going to get a really good response. I wasn't expecting it to reach almost 15,000 views on YouTube and almost 2,000 shares on Facebook. That's unimaginable to me. It makes me really happy that people actually enjoy it and are listening to the message and are understanding it," Gonzalez noted.

Jerica Coffey, Holyoke High's youth organizing director, added, "This was really a moment where young people took tools that they feel passionate about and they used them to effectuate change and I think that we've all really been touched by this piece of media that they've produced."

Roche, meantime, has another message he hopes this video sends.

"There's a lot of people who think Holyoke students need to be saved and are lost and it's just, it's not true. That's something that hurts me and it bothers me and I wanted to address that message," Roche said.

