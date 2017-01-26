Discounts offered on new TVs before the big game

Football fans in New England are dreaming about going to see the NFL Championship game in Houston.

But, for those that can't make it to the big game settle for huddling around the couch and watching it on TV.

If you were looking to purchase a new addition to your living room, now may be the best time.

"TVs are now in demand in New England. As new technology comes out, models become cheaper," said Austin Grout of Manny's TV and Appliance.

The cost of a television have dipped over the years, and although experts said the prime-time to buy a television is Black Friday, the second best time for discounts is two weeks before the big game.



Stores are looking to clear out last year’s inventory and gives buyers a chance to save some dollars.

The big game pushes prices down an average of 22 percent, just in time for when people are after those big name TVs.

"The 4k TVs are all smart TVs, so they hook up to your WI-fi. You can run Netflix, Spotify, i-Heart Radio and all those things right off your TV," said Grout.



There are some features to consider before you reach for your wallet.

If you plan to hook up your laptop or other devices, you will want to see if it has an HDMI port.

Smart TVs are increasingly popular in television models of 50 inches or more.



If picture quality is important to you, then look for resolution qualities from 720p, 1080p, and 4K.

The hot trend right now is 4K resolution TVs, although they have some drawbacks.



"You need a 4K Blu-ray player as cable hasn’t caught up to the new technology, 4K is just like us having a conversation now for picture quality," Grout noted.

If you are thinking about a TV upgrade, don’t wait too long as prices are likely to rise the closer we get to game day.

You can catch the big game on Western Mass News on February 5.

