Rep. Neal reacts to President Trump's immigration enforcement policies

The battle lines are being drawn over two of Donald Trump's latest controversial actions; building the wall and re-shaping U.S immigration enforcement policies.

The wall would cost an estimated $25 billion and would stretch some two-thousand miles along the U-S Mexican border.

Mexico's president said his country won't pay, but President Donald Trump said they will.

"The idea that Mexico will pay for the wall is met with great skepticism among republicans and democrats," said Congressman Richard Neal.

There will be a chance for a robust debate in the House and Senate if taxpayers will have to foot the bill for the wall.

As for re-shaping immigration policies, President Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday that will block federal funding to sanctuary cities.

"I don't think it's a good idea to penalize those cities who every single day try to accommodate people whose aspirations still remain wanting to become Americans," said Congressman Neal.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said he wanted to clear up any possible confusion whether Springfield is a sanctuary city

"We are not a sanctuary city, there's nothing official that depicts that, and I am not going to pursue that," said Mayor Sarno.

Meanwhile Western Mass. sanctuary communities like Northampton, Holyoke, and Amhert are concerned about the president's action and what it could mean for their federal funding.

