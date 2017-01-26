Columbia Gas announces gas leak repair program after residents voice concerns

Residents in Springfield and Northampton voiced their concerns to a local gas company after noticing multiple gas leaks.

Methane has been slowly leaking from gas pipes, and has become a pressing burden to mother earth.

"High volume gas leaks emit an enormous amount of methane which hurts the climate much more than carbon dioxide does. And it also wastes a lot of money for rate payers," said Audrey Schulman of the Home and Energy Efficiency Team.

There are 566 gas leaks in the city of Springfield that the company is working to repair.

The gas leaks are classified as non-life threatening, however, they have the potential to suffocate tree roots and could have long-term environmental impacts.

"What Columbia Gas is doing is finding the worst leaks and fixing them first," said Stephen Bryant of Columbia Gas of MA.

Springfield is not the only city with gas leaks, in Northampton there are about 90 leaks.

About 2,400 leaks have been identified in the 60 cities and towns Columbia Gas serves.

"It is so dangerous for our long-term public and environmental health," said Dr. Martha Nathan of Northampton.

The problem stems from an aging pipe system as the cast iron pipes are over 100 years old but the company is strategizing to replace these pipes.

"I think the other gas distribution companies are right behind us and will catch up with us in short order," said Bryant.

Rate payers may see a break in their bill in the long-haul.

Leaks emit about fourteen hundred dollars in natural gas over the course of a year.

The cost to repair a leak rings up to about $4,000

"Within 3 years you're getting a return on investment," said Schulman.

"They should raise their voices and the utilities should listen, we are called public utilities," said Bryant.

The project as a whole is expected to take about 15 years.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.