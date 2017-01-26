Ludlow man faces multiple motor vehicle violations, larceny charges

A 46-year-old Ludlow man was placed under arrest on Tuesday after police stopped him for driving with a suspended license and a revoked vehicle registration.

On January 24, two detectives from the Ludlow Police Department conducted a traffic stop at the Walgreens Plaza parking lot located on East Street.

The detectives said they observed a blue 2002 Ford pickup truck traveling on East Street coming eastbound from the Putts Bridge.

Police told Western Mass News those detectives knew prior to the traffic stop that the vehicle had a revoked registration and the driver had a suspended MA license.

The driver and owner of the pickup truck, Eugene Chartier, was placed under arrest. Police said he has been charged with driving with a suspended license eleven other times.

Upon further investigation by Detective Sgt. Tulik, Chartier was also charged with criminal charges. Those charges stem from when Chartier allegedly stole a purse from an elderly female victim at the Big Y parking lot in Ludlow on January 3.

Chartier faces the following charges:

Operating a MV with a suspended driver's license (subsequent offense)

Operation a MV with a revoked registration

Uninsured MV

No inspection sticker

Larceny from a person over 65-years-old

Larceny over $250

Improper use of a credit card under $250

Chartier was booked at the Ludlow Police Department and was transported to Palmer District Court for an appearance on all charges listed.

