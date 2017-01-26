Local travel agency warns of Super Bowl ticket and travel scams

Patriots fans are getting ready for the big game as the team heads to Houston on Monday, but a warning comes tonight about buying tickets for the game.

You have to be very careful when buying tickets for a game of this magnitude, because scammers are trying to take your money.

Ticket prices continue to soar, right now ranging from $2,800 to $11,000, but it's where or who you get those tickets from that may have you paying for a ticket, but not even seeing the game.

"If it sounds too good to be true, then you really have to go deeper into looking into it," said Denise Nowak from Doyle Travel Center.

The Patriots are AFC champions and are Houston bound for Super Bowl LI.

As the excitement builds, fans are trying to get their hands on tickets, which don't come cheap.

Denise Nowak with Doyle Travel Center in Chicopee said that with a game like this, people should be aware of ticket and travel scams, as in some cases you can lose thousands of dollars.

"It may say that it’s $1,799.99 for the round trip airfare, hotel, transportation to the hotel, and the tickets, but that's without taxes, resort fees, hotel fees."

With websites like Stubhub and Ticketmaster, it can sometimes be hard to decipher what's real or fake, and with the Super Bowl, it's different than a concert or a show.

"With any big venue like the Super Bowl or Rose Parade, any of those things, I would not go through with Stubhub or anybody like that."

The Office of Consumer Affairs in Boston said you should:

Attempt first to buy tickets straight from the venue or an authorized vendor

Check reviews from multiple sources

And use a credit card to pay for tickets or travel purchases

But if you just want to book a flight and head to Houston for the atmosphere, Houston does have an advantage if you don't mind paying for the flights.

"They have 2 airports, Bush International and Hobby Airport, so you have multiple options and easy access to downtown."

And if you think you have been scammed, Doyle Travel Center said it's best to call the Better Business Bureau and they can most likely help you.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.