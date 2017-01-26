Three arrested in North Adams following a drug raid

North Adams Police with the help of members of the Berkshire County Drug Task Force, as well as members of the Massachusetts State Police STOP Team executed a search warrant at 28 Mill Street in North Adams around 5 a.m. this morning.

Large quantities of heroin, drug paraphernalia, and cash was seized at the residence, and three people were put under arrest.

Jaycee Bressette of North Adams, along with Joshua Evans, and Emilio Garcia-Cappas both of Springfield, MA were all charged with being connected to the drug operation.

Bressette and Evans were both charged with the following:

Possession with the Intent to Distribute Heroin

Conspiracy to Violate Drug Laws

Garcia Cappas was charged with:

Possession with the Intent to Distribute Heroin Subsequent Offense

Conspiracy to Violate Drug Laws

False Name After Arrest

