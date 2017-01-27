Blustery and chilly for the final weekend of January

We continue our trend of cloudy and breezy tonight. A few flurries have been around on and off much of the day and a few are still possible tonight, especially in the hill towns. We’ve got a slightly cooler, but near carbon-copy of today-for Saturday.

Skies remain partly to mostly cloudy Saturday and winds occasionally gust to 30mph; A few flurries are possible and high temps return to the upper 30s.

An upper level low pressure system continues to spin over northeastern Canada, allowing a few weak disturbances to pinwheel around it into New England. This is what is keeping clouds around along with a gusty breeze. Temperatures remain chilly, but still slightly above normal for this final weekend of January and any precip we see will be light and spotty flurries.

Our weather pattern doesn’t change much for next week as low pressure remains to our north and the jet stream dip (trough) continues over the East. An upper level disturbance moving around the low will pass through Sunday and usher in a shot of colder air for Monday and Tuesday, but little to no precip is expected with it.

Another 2 disturbances come through late Tuesday and Wednesday with a bit more moisture, so scattered snow showers are possible. Another shot of cold air follows and settles in for the end of the week.

