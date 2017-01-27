Lia Surprise Squad recognizes teachers at White Oak School

We often hear that being a parent is a thankless job, but sometimes being a teacher can come with too few thank you's as well.

This week, the Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad accepted a nomination and recognized a very special group of teachers at the White Oak School in Westfield and helped give them a little extra appreciation as they kick off their second semester.

Thanks to the Press Room in Westfield, we were able to brighten up the teachers day with a little pick-me-up with some muffins, bagels, and coffee.

We also presented Jodi Michalski, the school's Dean of Administration, with a $250 Target gift card for supplies or other items the school may need going forward.

Janine Ross, who submitted the nomination, said after seeing our weekly Surprise Squad segments, it was a no-brainer to email us about this amazing staff.

"Brings tears to my eyes, so I thought nominating this staff was perfect they work hard day in and day out and they are professionals all students have individual needs here and they really cater to their individual needs," Ross explained.

Students like Drew Dekerski have experienced this first hand.

"They're very understanding, they understand the disabilities, they're understanding of all kids and just do a great job," Dekerski noted.

Michalski said that this couldn't have happened to a better group of people.

"Our students are resilient and they go on to do fantastic things. We have a student who came back from the Marines. Our students go to college and become professionals and it's our dedicated staff who really gets that done," Michalski added.

You can nominate someone for the the Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad by emailing our team at surprisesquad@westernmassnews.com.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.