Prosecutor: MA man attacks Muslim airline employee at JFK

NEW YORK (AP) - A Massachusetts man who authorities say assaulted a Muslim airline employee at New York's Kennedy Airport is facing hate crime charges.

The Queens District Attorney's Office says 57-year-old Robin Rhodes, of Worchester, was waiting for a flight to Massachusetts Wednesday night when he approached Delta employee Rabeeya Khan, who wears a hijab, while she was sitting in her office.

Prosecutors say Rhodes asked Khan if she was praying. He then punched the door and kicked her leg. Khan fled and prosecutors say Rhodes followed her, got to his knees as if he was praying, cursed Islam and shouted "Trump is here now. He will get rid of you."

Rhodes has been charged with assault, unlawful imprisonment, menacing and harassment as hate crimes. It's unclear if he has an attorney who can comment.

