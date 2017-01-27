Child side-swiped by car in Northampton crosswalk

A child was taken to the hospital after getting side-swiped by a car Friday morning.

Northampton Police Capt. John Cartledge said that this morning, a mother and her young child were crossing Main Street, near Thornes Market, in a crosswalk.

Cartledge added that one vehicle stopped for the pedestrians, but another kept going and swiped the child with the side of the car.

There were no visual injuries, but the child was taken to an area hospital as a precaution.

Cartledge noted that a citation was issued to the driver.

