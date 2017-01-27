Local group holds 'Mini-March for Life' in Springfield

For the first time at the annual anti-abortion March for Life rally in Washington, D.C., a vice president addressed the crowds.

Vice President Mike Pence told cheering supporters "Life is winning again in America."

Similar marches took place across the country today, including in western Massachusetts.

Before the march started around 11:30 a.m. Friday, supporters attended a Mass at St. Michael's Cathedral.



The march took place just one week before President Donald Trump will announce a pro-life Supreme Court nominee and less than a week after millions took part in women’s marches across the country, where demonstrators argued for reproductive rights, equal rights, and human rights.



“I was appalled by women marching to kill their children and for abortion and I just couldn’t see, I couldn’t see the point in it," said Richard Sorcinelli of West Springfield.



Sorcinelli said that he attended today’s march in direct response to the women’s march last week.

However, this ‘March for Life’ takes place each year around the anniversary of the landmark Supreme Court decision made on January 22, 1973.



"The baby is in the womb, the human life is there, and we want to share that with others, too," said Jessica Wisniewski of Chicopee.



Wisniewski said that her doctor told her that both of her children would be born with birth defects.



“I had a healthy pregnancy and two healthy babies and they’re both smiling and happy to be here today too," Wisniewski explained.

Wisniewski said that she has since become fiercely pro-life.

President Donald Trump has advocated for pro-life and called for the defunding of Planned Parenthood, an organization that provides services such as sex education, prenatal care, birth control, and abortions, to women.



“I cannot afford all those taxes Planned Parenthood is charging us," Wisniewski said.



In a statement, Planned Parenthood League of Massachusetts told us, “Abortion is a deeply personal decision and must be left to each individual woman, her family and her faith, with the counsel of her doctor.”



One of trump’s first executive orders as president involved the defunding of international organizations that provide or promote abortions.

