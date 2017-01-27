Proposal made to close Palmer's Converse Middle School

A proposal was made in front of the Palmer school committeee to close the Converse Middle School.

The worry is that the school's much needed renovations will not fit the town's budget, but some residents worry that closing the school could mean an increase in bullying.

For many Palmer residents, Converse Middle School is a town icon. The school is nearly 100 years old and houses the town's sixth and seventh grade students.

However, as the years have passed, equipment has gone out of date, to the point where safety is a major concern.

Now, the town is proposing two options: either renovate or close the school for good.

"Obviously, you have to fix the safety concerns. You don't want the children put in harms way or even take a chance on that." said James Marowski.

Those safety concerns include an outdated fire alarm system, virtually no security system, non-safety glass throughout the building, and rust and rot in parts of the school.

Marowski's granddaughter goes to Converse and was shocked to hear of the outdated fire system.

"What if there was a fire? It's only heat detection. By the time it detects it, is it too late?" Marowski noted.

The school has just 239 students and the proposed renovations would take one to four years, costing $1.2 million. The proposal includes plans to minimize the budget, but there will still be some money they have to find.

The school will have to be closed for these renovations to be done and that means moving the students to other schools.

The proposal recommends moving sixth graders down to the elementary school and moving the seventh graders up to the high school.

"I think they might be a little too young, maybe even immature to get mixed up with older kids," Marowski added.

This will also be the case if the school closes for good. To accommodate the younger kids, Daniel McManus said that the school should establish a mentor for each seventh grader.

"Have some of the older kids mentor. Everybody take a kid, keep an eye on him, make sure he is okay, make sure nobody picks on him, make sure he gets to eat, and not eat by himself," McManus added.

Superintendent of Palmer Public Schools Patricia Gardner said in a statement, "I know that CMS is a nostalgic building for many of you and for this town, but without additional funding that we cannot imagine receiving, the proposal to close Converse is our most viable solution."

The decision will be made at the next school committee meeting on February 16, but the committe said that they will be holding a public meeting before that to allow residents a chance to let their voices be heard.

