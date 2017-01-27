Local economist discusses impact of possible import tax on the Bay State

The Trump administration, this afternoon, backed off slightly from a proposal to impose a 20-percent tax on Mexican imports to pay for a border wall.

The idea was floated on Thursday and has been met with much resistance. Many critics are calling it bad for U.S. business.

Mexico sent $295 billion worth of goods across the U.S. Border in 2015 - everything from Toyotas to avocados, beer and machine parts. That's according to the Office of the United States Trade Representative.

In Massachusetts, one economist said that based on the billions of dollars the Bay State imports in goods from Mexico, any type of tax is bad for business on both sides of the border.

After an uproar from lawmakers on both sides, White House spokesman Shawn Spicer said Friday that it was just one idea.

Dr. Karl Petrick, associate professor of economics at Western New England University, said that it's a bad idea.

"It's bad for business. This is a major trade partner of ours. Imports and exports not just imports," Petrick explained.

Petrick said that Massachusetts alone imported about $3.5 billion worth of good from Mexico last year.

"About $55 million of that was fruits and vegetables. Another $2 million was fish and seafood generally, $1.8 billion was electronics. A lot of those are inputs, not finished products. A lot of it is switches, motocross, parts that goes into stuff being made here in Massachusetts," Petrick added.

At Red Rose Pizzeria in Springfield, owner Rita Caputo said that they buy local as much as they can, but they rely on wholesalers too.

"First of all, I think it's going to affect the wholesalers who we buy from and then that will trickle down to us," Caputo explained.

Caputo noted that a 20-percent tax might force businesses like hers to raise prices, which is the last thing they want to do.

"You have to adjust your prices on your menus. You just don't have a choice, you know, because at that point, you'd be giving the food away," Caputo noted.

Petrick said impose a tax and it's the U.S. consumers and businesses, like Red Rose, who will pay.

"Mexico doesn't pay for the wall if you put a tax on imports, us consumers do. We see the additional costs, not the Mexican government, not Mexican companies," Petrick noted.

News of the 20-percent proposed tax is already being felt on Wall Street. For example, shares of Victor began falling yesterday. It's a New York based company which gets about 70 percent of it's profits importing Mexican brands like Corona and Modelo.

