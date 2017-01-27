Residents petition for mascot vote in Turners Falls

Residents from Turners Falls said they are proud of where they come from, and that pride extends to their town's school mascot.

A proposal was presented last year to the regional school committee to consider changing the mascot because of sensitivity to native Americans

A group of people are petitioning to keep their school logo and also want to see Native American history in the curriculum.

"I think that the logo that we have is a threat of a history of this town and it's something that we don't take lightly," said Chris Pinardi, an alumni of Turners Falls.

To them, the Indian logo is a symbol of dignity, pride, honor and respect.

"We do identify with it it's something that really is the community as a whole not only the schoolchildren, but people who have graduated and got onto other things constantly come back and ask about how the Indians are doing," Pinardi noted.

They are proposing a non binding referendum question. This means the public will vote their opinion and it will be presented to to school board. The group wants the town to have a voice in their own identity.

"We've been represented by this for over and just to take that away is like taking more than just a logo away," said Emily Young, a 7th grader at the school.

If they reach all the requirements the question will appear on the May 15 election.

The logo is an identity for generations of Gill-Montague families.

"We're not making it something bad it's what you turned it into and when you see the Indian logo with all those great words dignity and pride honor respect I don't see how it could go wrong," Young continued.

