Northampton mayor reacts after Trump calls to defund sanctuary cities

President Donald Trump has called for all sanctuary cities throughout the U.S. to lose federal funding.

Sanctuary cities, as they’re called, do not prosecute immigrants for violating federal immigration laws if they are already living here.

There are a number of sanctuary cities in western Mass. and this leaves residents concerned over what can happen to those that have already settled.

“I don’t think the city should lose money because of its open arms policy," said one Northampton resident.

Northampton is known by its residents as a city of diversity.

“I think it’s unlikely for anybody for anybody who’s lived here for a long time to think of it any different," said Bill Longridge of Northampton.

It’s the reason why many said they agree with their mayor’s stance on immigration policies.

“The president’s order asks the department of justice and the secretary of homeland security to review ways that these particular cities that they’ve labeled this way could be defunded," said Mayor Narkewicz.

“It does align with what people think here and definitely in Holyoke, too, we’re definitely very aligned there on that," said Paola Ferrario of Holyoke.

Mayor Narkewicz said this is all very unlikely and he’s not so worried about it.

“The city of Northampton receives about $3.4 million in various types of federal funding. It’s everything from education, special education for our schools, HUD funding," said Mayor Narkewicz.

Locally, mayors like David Narkewicz, are responding to President Donald Trump.

“We’re not violating the law so I don’t know on what basis that federal funding would be denied to us, so obviously there’s a lot of rhetoric right now. The order does not defund anyone, it basically asks a department to look into it," Mayor Narkewicz continued.

While Mayor Narkewicz isn’t worried, Mayor Domenic Sarno is also responding, by saying Springfield will never be a sanctuary city.

“Where there’s diversity, there’s capital. There’s a richness you cannot bring anywhere else," said Ferrario.

Northampton’s mayor said immigrants are a part of the city’s diverse culture.

