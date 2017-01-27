Diocese proposes demolition of Mater Dolorosa Church in Holyoke

The diocese said the Mater Dolorosa church must be demolished for the safety of Holyoke residents, despite what parishioners believe.

"Thousands of people have gone through the portals there and we don't want to see our church wrongfully knocked down," said Attorney Vic Anop.

A spiritual home for many families may soon be demolished.

"This is the church of our people. Going back to when my grandmother and grandfather came from Poland," said Attorney Anop.

Countless sacraments, celebrations, and weddings were blessed under this steeple, but now the diocese of Springfield said it is no longer safe and will have to come down.

"We have recommended an emergency order issued by the city for immediate demolition so that this can happen without any undue time passing," said Mark Dupont, of the Diocese of Springfield.

Impassioned parishioner, Vic Anop told Western Mass News he is presenting the mayor's office with a letter to fight back against the Dioceses proposal.

"Too much time has passed since the parish closed, time takes its toll on these older buildings. Simply put the parish doesn't have the resources to invest in the necessary repairs it would take. It's not as simple as just removing the steeple. The church requires about $5 million in short and long term repairs," said Dupont.

But Anop argues that the engineering reports are faulty.

"Our engineer says reasonable cost would fix the steeple, and the church as a whole would not have to be destroyed," said Anop.

Parishioners battled the decision by occupying the church back in 2011.

They appealed to the Vatican which eventually sided with the Diocese of Springfield.

"We dont' understand why our leadership continually goes against the people of the church," Anop continued.

The Diocese disagrees, they said safety is the priority.

"This is first and foremost a safety concern. And we've been monitoring it for several years," said Dupont.

The stained glass and golden cross that serve as a symbol of their faith may soon be gone.

Their faith and love in their spiritual community will not waiver.

"The people will continue fighting for their church," Anop noted.

No decisions have yet been made. Western Mass News will continue to follow this story both on-air and online.

