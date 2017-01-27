Springfield man arrested for dealing heroin shortly after being released from prison

A Springfield man that was released earlier this month after serving 15 years in State prison is back in police custody.

Sgt. Delaney of the Springfield Police Department said on January 26 narcotics detectives conducted an investigation into street level heroin distribution on Chesnut Street.

Detectives said they observed one of their targets making an ‘open air’ drug deal near 70 Chesnut Street.

Police arrested the customer shortly after the deal, but followed the drug dealer to the area of Chesnut and Bridge Street.

The drug dealer, who was later identified as Hector Alecia, was arrested by detectives without incident. Detectives said they found 141 “Luis Vuitton” bags of heroin on Alecia.

After further investigation, detectives obtained a search warrant for 70 Chesnut Street and raided the home where they found an additional 1,300 bags of heroin.

Hector Alecia age 52 of 70 Chestnut Street, Springfield was charged with the following:

Trafficking in Heroin

Distribution of Heroin

Possession of Heroin W/Intent to Distribute

Violation of a Drug Free School Zone

Delaney said Alecia was sentenced to 15 mandatory years in State Prison for “Trafficking in Heroin.”

Alecia was out of prison for less than 20 days before he was arrested again on Thursday for the same offense. He was held for arraignment on Friday in Springfield District Court.

