Actor John Hurt passes away at age 77

(MEREDITH) – Famed British actor John Hurt has died, according to reports from several British newspapers, at the age of 77.

Hurt’s prestigious acting career included Doctor Who, A Man for All Seasons, Midnight Express, and three Harry Potter films.

He was diagnosed with Pancreatic cancer in 2015.

The actor received an Academy Award nomination for Midnight Express.

What? John Hurt is dead? I can't believe it.. He was a wonderful actor, i'm sorry for his family. May he rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/4sA0cfS1oF — Panic! At The Tardis (@Panicatthetardi) January 28, 2017

"As Beckett said, it's not enough to die, one has to be forgotten as well."

~John Hurt



He will never be dead to us — Babsbat™ (@BabsBat) January 28, 2017

