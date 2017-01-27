Actor John Hurt passes away at age 77 - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Actor John Hurt passes away at age 77

(MEREDITH) – Famed British actor John Hurt has died, according to reports from several British newspapers, at the age of 77.

Hurt’s prestigious acting career included Doctor Who, A Man for All Seasons, Midnight Express, and three Harry Potter films.

He was diagnosed with Pancreatic cancer in 2015.

The actor received an Academy Award nomination for Midnight Express.

Copyright 2017 (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.