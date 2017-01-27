Hundreds rally for Springfield to be a designated sanctuary city

Hundreds of people took to the steps of Springfield City Hall to protest and rally for sanctuary cities.

They are asking Springfield be considered a sanctuary city.



"We want them to know, you're not going to welcomed in our city if you're spewing hatred in our community and Springfield," said one resident.

The rally happened just a couple of days after President Donald Trump signed an executive order that would stop federal funding to sanctuary cities, like Northampton and Holyoke.

Hundreds of people gathered at city hall on Friday night chanting and holding signs.

They want Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno to designate Springfield as a sanctuary city but the mayor says that's something he doesn't feel is necessary.



"At the end of the day, folks are here because we have all come from different places, we've all had family who are immigrants," said Shae Shae Quest of Springfield.



Mayor Sarno has repeatedly said Springfield is not a sanctuary city and says he won't peruse that designation.



"We've all come from other places, so who really has the right to say that people shouldn't be here, this is the country of the brave and free, so people need to come here and have a better life," said Lannell Martin of Springfield.



Northampton Mayor David Narkewicz said it's still early to see how President Trumps plan will affect the city.

"We're not violating the law so I don't know on what basis that federal funding would be denied to us, so obviously there's a lot of rhetoric right now," said Mayor Narkewicz.



Protestors were also taking a stance on preaching hate, and what they call spewing hateful messages against immigrants.



Tonight, the president also signed an executive order implementing new vetting measures for immigrants.

He said he only wants to admit people into the united states who support this country.

