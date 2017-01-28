Honorary Pittsfield Police Officer Larry Guay to be laid to rest

Officers and the city of Pittsfield will pay their final respects to honorary Officer Lawrence “Larry” Guay, who was also known as “The Weather Man” and the “Mayor of Fenn St.”.

Larry lost his battle with Leukemia on Tuesday, and passed away surrounded by his family. He will be laid to rest on Saturday following a service at 11 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church on Fenn St.

Larry was known for his weather reports and his work at the Pittsfield Police Department. We introduced you to Larry back in December, as family members asked friends to send Christmas cards for his favorite holiday. Cards poured in from across the country and around the world.

In his obituary his family says Larry loved to play pinball and go bowling, and enjoyed listening to oldies music.

Instead of flowers, donations can be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society in Larry’s memory.