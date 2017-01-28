Firefighters rescue driver following rollover crash in Springfield

A driver involved in a rollover crash in Springfield late Friday night, had to be rescued by firefighters.

Aid to the Fire Commissioner, Dennis Leger, reports they responded to the scene at 25 Redlands Street, shortly after 11 p.m.

When firefighters arrived they found "a Honda Minivan on its roof," explained Leger. The vehicle had struck a telephone pole just prior.

Firefighters were able to "extricate the male driver," added Leger.

Springfield Police Captain Keenan told Western Mass News he was taken to a local hospital with "non-life threatening injuries."

No word on the cause of the crash.

The Springfield Police Department continues to investigate.

