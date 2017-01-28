MassDOT: Overnight closures for I-91 Viaduct work starting Monday

Starting Monday during the overnight hours there will be closures along and near the Viaduct in Springfield to allow crews time to work on the Rehabilitation project.

The MassDOT is warning drivers ahead of time so they can prepare.

From 10 p.m. Monday, January 30th, to 5 a.m. Tuesday, January 31st, I-91 South lanes will be closed. Drivers can detour onto the ramp for Temporary Exit 7-6.

Tuesday night from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday, Exit 1A from I-291 West (to I-91 South) will be closed.

Drivers should also be aware that West Columbus Avenue will be closed from I-291 to Gridiron Street (near Temporary Exit 7-6) Tuesday through Friday, February 3rd. This will be from 8 p.m. at night to 5 a.m. the following morning.

Finally, East Columbus Avenue will also be closed north of Liberty Street from Tuesday through Friday, from 8:00 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next morning

Drivers traveling through the area will find signed detour routes.

For more information on this project and detour routes click here.

