A partly sunny, breezy and chilly start to the weekend

Our spring preview came to an end yesterday as colder air moved in along with windy conditions. It will be another breezy day today before winds diminish tonight, though the colder air will not be going anywhere anytime soon.

Skies become partly sunny today though it looks like there will be more in the way of clouds this afternoon. A breezy afternoon is on tap with westerly winds between 5-15 mph gusting to 25 mph at times. Highs today top out in the middle to upper 30s but the breeze will make it feel like it's in the 20s. Winds diminish tonight and under partly cloudy skies lows drop back into the lower 20s.

An upper level low pressure system continues to spin over northeastern Canada, allowing a few weak disturbances to pinwheel around it into New England. That will keep the clouds around tomorrow and there is the slight chance for a few flurries. Highs tomorrow will top out in the middle 30s.

Our weather pattern doesn't change much for next week as low pressure remains to our north and the jet stream dip (trough) continues over the East. An upper level disturbance moving around the low will pass through tomorrow and usher in a shot of colder air for Monday and Tuesday, but little to no precip is expected with it.

Another 2 disturbances come through late Tuesday and Wednesday with a bit more moisture, so scattered snow showers are possible. Another shot of cold air follows and settles in for the end of the week.

