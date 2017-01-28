Greenfield Police look for missing teenager

A teenager from Greenfield has gone missing and now police are asking for the public's help in finding him.

Darrein Bleau,16, was last seen Thursday evening "running from Our House in Greenfield," police reported Saturday morning.

He was last known to be wearing a medium colored grey sweatpants, a light grey sweatshirt, black socks and baby blue Jordan sandals.

Greenfield Police says he may also have a black windbreaker jacket and a blue pair of sneakers.

"May be heading to the Adams area or the Boston area," noted Greenfield Police.

If you've seen him or know where he may be please call the Greenfield Police Department at 413-773-5411.

