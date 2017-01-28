SUV crashes into home in Chicopee, driver who fled scene cited

An SUV crashed into a home in Chicopee overnight and police say the driver who fled the scene on foot, has now been cited.

Jonathan Mendez, 18, from Chicopee, who was allegedly behind the wheel when the vehicle crashed, has been cited for Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Crash, Speeding, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol in an Motor Vehicle, and Failure to Use Care in Backing/Starting/Turning.

The crash happened at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday at 48 Montgomery Street prompting police and firefighters to respond to the scene.

"Responding officers found a Honda Utility vehicle crashed, sideways, into the front of a home," explained Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk.

The vehicle ended up partly inside the home, crashing through an outside wall and a window.

At least one resident was home at the time of the crash and had to be transported to a local hospital with "non-life threatening injuries."

As far as who was inside the SUV..."Witnesses told officers the 3 occupants fled," noted Wilk adding, "The bystanders pointed to a wooded embankment where one of the occupants was stopped by a passerby."

That occupant was detained by officers while they investigated the scene. A K-9 was also brought in as part of the search for the other two occupants.

"A short time later, as officers were responding to the registered owners house on Chicopee St, 2 male parties, fitting the description of the occupants who fled, were stopped walking down McKinstry Ave.," said Wilk.

Police soon learned the pair was the driver, allegedly Mendez, and another occupant from the vehicle.

"Officers determined the operator came down Memorial Drive at a high rate of speed, attempted to turn on to Montgomery St., and slid sideways, crashing into the home," explained Wilk.

The SUV had to be towed away from the scene.

Police say the occupant of the vehicle found by the embankment, a minor, was cited for being a Minor in Possession of a BB gun.

Both, Mendez and the minor are expected to be summonsed to court at a future date.

The Chicopee Police Department continues to investigate the crash.

