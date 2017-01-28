Partly cloudy and cold tonight. Some snow flurries possible tomorrow

After a breezy afternoon the winds will diminish tonight with partly cloudy skies. A upper level disturbance could bring a few flurries tomorrow afternoon before colder air moves in behind the front.

Lows tonight will drop back into the lower 20s under partly cloudy skies. An upper level low pressure system continues to spin over northeastern Canada, allowing a few weak disturbances to pinwheel around it into New England. That will keep the clouds around tomorrow and there is the slight chance for a few flurries. Highs tomorrow will top out in the middle 30s.

Our weather pattern doesn't change much for next week as low pressure remains to our north and the jet stream dip (trough) continues over the East. An upper level disturbance moving around the low will pass through tomorrow and usher in a shot of colder air for Monday and Tuesday, but little to no precip is expected with it.

Another 2 disturbances come through late Tuesday and Wednesday with a bit more moisture, so scattered snow showers are possible. Another shot of cold air follows and settles in for the end of the week.

