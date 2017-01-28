Activists gather for climate change meeting in Northampton

President Trump’s commitment to eliminate the climate action plan has many speaking out.

Activists in Northampton gathered at the First Churches to voice their concerns over the future of our planet.

"We’re getting moving, and we’re getting active," said Kinari Horton of Represents Us.

Climate change activists packed the First Churches in Northampton. The forum responds to the president’s fossil fuel defenders and allies.

"It's just been amazing the ground swell of activism that has happened in this area. I know that we all care about these issues, but I think a lot of us were content for a long time to just stay home and let it be somebody elses problem," said Horton.

Within hours of becoming Commander-in-Chief, President Donald trump announced plans to cut the climate action plan.

The White House website said eliminating policies like the climate action plan will help American workers by increasing wages by more than $30 billion over the next 7 years.



"They are called the climate change deniers and we believe that they are going to be apart of the cabinet. They are not looking out for the citizens," said activist Manuel Pintado.

State Senate President Stan Rosenberg addressed the crowd

"We have some very powerful opponents in this fight. There are some special interests that have strong economic interest that are trying to maintain the status quo," said Sen. Stan Rosenberg.

Meanwhile, cuts to the Environmental Protection Agency could soon be on tap as budget and staffing slashes are anticipated in the near future.

"It’s dangerous for the earth and dangerous for survival," said Pintado.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.