Penguin plunge held in Westfield to benefit children's museum

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

The Westfield community braved the cold waters on Saturday for the annual penguin plunge at Hampton Ponds State Park. 

The plunge was all to raise money for the Amelia Park Children's Museum. 

The annual event is known to be one of the museum's largest fundraiser of the year. 

"It was very cold I think going in at first it was fine but coming out was numbing my legs are very numb and i just got changed so," said Monique Vacon, Miss Baystate 2016. 

Miss Baystate said she loved helping out with this cause because of the opportunities the museum makes available to children. 

