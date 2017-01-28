Protests erupt following President Trump's immigration ban

An executive order banning citizens from seven Muslim nations has many Americans speaking up.

The radical policy change has sparked protests at airports throughout the United States.

Crowds gathered around the terminal at four arrivals section at JFK in New York for several hours to voice their disapproval of the executive order.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order to stop immigrants and refugees from seven Muslim countries from entering the United States.

The response stems from passport holders from certain Arab countries being blocked from entering the United States, meanwhile others were stopped from boarding U.S. bound planes.

The order also bans Syrian refugees from stepping foot on American soil.

Crowds erupted in protest following President Trump’s controversial travel ban as activists chanted "no hate, no fear, immigrants are welcome here!"

"Everyone should have their rights. Immigrants that are here should have their rights," said April Stewart of Springfield.

Citizens from Syria, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Yemen, Somalia, and Sudan are impacted.

"If we want to open our arms to others we need to be a little more accepting, not just say, religions can’t come over here," said Bryan Dec of Holyoke.

Travelers from these countries flying to the United States while the ban was being signed have been detained.

"We are totally prepared, it’s working out very nicely. You see it at the airports, you see it everywhere. It’s working out very nicely. We are going to have a strict ban and extreme vetting, which we should have had for many years," said President Trump.

"I heard about it yesterday and we were so nervous about it. My family doesn't feel comfortable about all the consequences they are going to place. So i wish they will reconsider the situation of the people who have sacrificed their lives for the government and U.S. Sovereignty," said one refugee.

Iran imposed their own travel ban against Americans entering their country in direct response.

Canada has responded by welcoming refugees seeking safety to their country.

"I think it’s wrong to ban people from coming into the country. And now they’re closing their borders. It’s just not a way you know to keep peace with people," said Bryan Dec of Holyoke.

On Sunday at one o'clock, a protest is planned in Copley Square in Boston.

