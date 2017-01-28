Bingo night fundraiser held in West Springfield for Holyoke fire victims

Outpouring support has shown over the weeks for the victims of the New Years day apartment building fire in Holyoke.

On Saturday, Raymour and Flanigan in West Springfield hosted a bingo night to help raise money.

Folks from near and far came to the event for good food, raffles, all for a great cause.

"The community reach and the love and compassion that they showed for these families is unbelievable. It's very heart warming to see such a community come together in a situation like this, as you can see a lot of these people we have here are not even from Holyoke. There just helping out here for a good cause and having a good time as well," said Jake Robertson, the organizer of the event.

If you are looking to donate to those victims, the mayors office is accepting checks for the Holyoke mayor's fire relief fund. That fund has exceed it's goal as it has raised over $100,000.

