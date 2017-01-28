8th annual 'Stepping out for Autism' gala in Holyoke - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

8th annual 'Stepping out for Autism' gala in Holyoke

The 8th annual "Stepping out for Autism" gala was held on Saturday night in Holyoke.

Supporters came out to the Log Cabin for the organization's biggest fundraiser of the year. 

This years' 60's theme gala was held to benefit Autism Connections.

"We provide a variety of services, we have information offer and referral, a lot of times we are the first place families come to when they find out there kid has autism. We do support groups we do events, we have an office in Pittsfield, Easthampton, Hadley, and Springfield," said Karen Cerra, the Director of Autism Connections. 

