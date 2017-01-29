Two Springfield officers hurt after suspect rams into their police cruisers

A Connecticut man is under arrest after he allegedly slammed his vehicle into Springfield Police cruisers Saturday night, injuring two officers.

George Dobitsky,47, from Enfield, CT is now facing charges in connection with the incident including Assault With Dangerous Weapon (4 counts), Reckless Operation, Operating with a Revoked License, Fail to Stop for Police, and Assault & Battery Dangerous Weapon, Motor Vehicle.

Captain Brian Keenan confirmed the report with Western Mass News Sunday morning.

It started Saturday night.

Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney said "...The "Street Crime Unit" received information from several sources that a white male in a red Toyota was dealing drugs near School and High Street. The information stated that the Toyota had CT Plates. The officers were familiar with the car and the operator and also knew the driver had a revoked MA license."

Police spotted the Toyota at 5:45 p.m. on Mulberry St. and they attempted to pull the vehicle over. But the driver, allegedly Dobitsky, didn't stop. He instead fled onto I-91 South and drove over the line into CT.

Then at just before 9:30 p.m. Springfield officers spotted Dobitsky's vehicle on School and High St. This time police surrounded him. One cruiser blocking the front of his vehicle, another blocking him from behind.

But police say Dobitsky allegedly didn't stop.

"...(He) put the car in reverse slamming into an approaching police officer pinning his leg between (the Toyota) and police vehicle," explained Delaney.

That's when Dobitsky allegedly put his car in drive, crashing into the other police cruiser injuring that officer.

Then, following a "brief standoff" officers were able to arrest Dobitsky.

By Sunday morning Keenan confirmed with us that the two officers transported from the scene had been, "Treated and released."

Delaney said, "Both Officers could not return to work due to the injuries sustained during this arrest."

Dobitsky was held without bail pending his arraignment expected Monday.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.