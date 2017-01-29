Hundreds protest at Logan Airport over travel ban, protests to continue today

Protesters are expected in Boston again today after hundreds protested at Logan Airport last night following Donald Trump's travel ban.

According to massport, one flight from the United Arab Emirates did land at 7:30 a.m. this morning in Boston.

The flight is not on the President's list of banned countries but passengers on board could be connected to those on the list.

Among the protestors at the airport last night was Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Crowds held signs that said "Refugees Welcome" and chanted "you are welcome here."

After 2 Iranian national UMass Dartmouth professors were detained last night, a federal district court judge in Boston issued a temporary restraining order against the Executive Order this morning.

That Order is valid for the next 7 days that will allow legal immigrants from those 7 countries to continue entering the U.S. and stop federal officials from detaining and deporting.

