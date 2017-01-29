Benefit held for families of victims in fatal Springfield crash

It's been almost two weeks since four young people lost their lives in the Springfield crash on Union Street and the community continues to come together following that tragedy.

On Sunday, the Cold Stone Creamery on Columbus Ave donated 25% of their proceeds to three of the families.

This is "in memory of Adrianna Hernandez, Cassidy Spence and Katrina Lee Maisonet-Jones" the company says.

Adrianna Hernandez was an employee at Cold Stone Creamery.

"She was fun and friends with everyone, she was happy and would make people smile. she was just a happy person," said Crystal Betancourt.

The teenagers died January 17th in the car crash. Funerals were held Friday, and Saturday with another scheduled for Tuesday.

